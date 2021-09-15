Sotheby's to auction Karl Lagerfeld's estate

Luxury auctioneers Sotheby’s are to sell over 1000 lots from the estate of Karl Lagerfeld. The sale will feature items from his residences in France and Monaco, an anthology of his personal taste but also of his life and career, including works from his photography.

Lagerfeld, who divided his time between his Paris apartment and Monaco and Cologne residences, was an insatiable collector, spanning art history from Italian design from the Memphis Group, French decorative arts of the 18th century to Art Deco and contemporary design.

Lagerfeld’s last residence in Louveciennes was unexpectedly decorated in a style relating to Germany in the 1920s, with furniture designed by Bruno Paul and posters from early 20th century German advertising.

The sales also includes numerous lots featuring Karl Lagerfeld - from his portrait by Takashi Murakami to Tokidoki dolls - as well as the designer’s personal items; these include bowls adorned with the image of his cat Choupette,, a Jeff Koons Balloon Venus, three Rolls Royces, the iconic leather Mitaines that he wore constantly for the last 20 years, and a selection of suit jackets by Dior, Saint Laurent, KL, Comme des garçons and Martin Margiela.

The online auctions will take place in two parts, session I from 26 November–6 December and session II from 6–16 December. For more information go to www.sothebys.com.