Spotted on the catwalk: SS26 trends according to Heuritech
Parisian AI fashion forecasting company Heuritech analyses millions of social media images to predict which styles, colours and fabrics will dominate the coming seasons. For spring/summer 2026, the agency identified ten notable trends. FashionUnited highlights a few of them with the help of catwalk looks.
Purple as trend colour and Creamy Yellow as new neutral
In Heuritech’s SS26 trend analysis, purple is declared the trend colour of the season. From lilac to aubergine, the colour symbolises individuality, spirituality and emotional expression, according to the agency. The trend colour is gaining ground not only in womenswear but also in menswear. This observation is confirmed by Pantone’s SS26 London Fashion Week (LFW) and New York Fashion Week (NYFW) colour cards, where purple is also prominent.
Additionally, light yellow – also described as “Creamy Yellow” or “Popcorn Yellow” – is emerging as the new neutral.
Moccasins
Dutch trend forecaster Lidewij Edelkoort has already said that the trainer will make way for the moccasin. Similarly, Heuritech also sees that moccasins and similar footwear such as loafers and boat shoes are gaining popularity, particularly among women, among which popularity grew 40 percent. This is partly thanks to the influence of beautiful catwalk examples from Miu Miu, Chloé (under the direction of Chemena Kamali) and Isabel Marant.
Zebra and dalmatian print
After leopard, zebra and dalmatian prints are the strongest risers when it comes to animal prints for SS26. In the US, popularity for zebra print is projected to rise 17 percent in 2026, especially among shoppers in the 26 to 35 age group. Snakeskin, crocodile and cow prints are also trending, the latter dubbed the 'IT' print for SS26, with a forecasted growth among women in the US of 87 percent.
Romantic fabrics
Lace, satin and sheer fabrics are among the key materials for spring/summer 2026, states Heuritech. Items like the lace skirt are front runners for this trend. The product is expected to see a growth in popularity of 13 percent in the US and 20 percent in the EU, reflecting rising consumer interest in romantic and feminine silhouettes.
Check patterns & the polka dot
For patterns and prints? Choose checks or polka dots. Gingham, in particular, is forecast to grow in prominence significantly among men and women. In Europe, the pattern's popularity is expected to rise 17 and 31 percent, respectively, while in the US, it should increase 22 percent for women and 4 percent for men.
Dots, meanwhile, are set to experience a sharper incline. In Europe, big dots are forecast to grow 55 percent in visibility in SS26 and 33 percent in the US.
The ten other major trends for SS26 according to Heuritech include raw denim; ruffles and pleated hems; and The New Raw trend. The New Raw trend combines practical and city-chic in functional, stylish yet comfortable designs.
This article was translated to English using an AI tool.
FashionUnited uses AI language tools to speed up translating (news) articles and proofread the translations to improve the end result. This saves our human journalists time they can spend doing research and writing original articles. Articles translated with the help of AI are checked and edited by a human desk editor prior to going online. If you have questions or comments about this process email us at info@fashionunited.com