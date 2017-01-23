Spring Summer 2018 Key Accessories Trends

Trendstop's accessories team brings you key accessory trends for the spring 2018 season, fresh from our accurate prediction formula forecasts. These essential themes have been tracked by our trend experts, from their emerging concepts on the catwalk through to exciting street style innovations and high end retail validation, to confirm its commercial value and seasonal longevity.

This week, FashionUnited readers get an exclusive insight into three essential accessory trends featured in our SS18 Accessories Forecast. Cat Eye Curves reworks classic cat eye silhouettes with softened constructions, whilst Crystalline Coral references sharp, organic forms in jewel encrusted necklaces. Oversized clutch bags are soft enough to cuddle in The Oversized Cuddle Cluth, as supple leathers and velveteen napped suede creates malleable forms.

Cat Eye Curves

Classic cat eye silhouettes are reworked with oval shapes and rounded edges, creating a more curvaceous form. Sharp winged corners and blunt edges are rounded off for a softer take on retro styles enhanced by fine wire and frameless constructions.

Crystalline Coral

Glittering crystals reference the coral reef as gemstone shards and layered paillettes come in translucent oceanic tones. Jewel encrusted neckpieces and pendants inset with giant faceted onyx cabochons accented with glittering diamonds are shaped like sea flowers and anemones.

The Oversized Cuddle Cluth

Oversized clutch bags are soft enough to cuddle up to as XXL proportions are finished in super spongy and tactile fabrications. Supple leathers and velveteen napped suede create unstructured malleable forms, moulding pillow-like to the body for a comfortable carrying style.

Images courtesy of Trendstop: Marco De Vincenzo Spring Summer 2017, Y Project Spring Summer 2017, Kenzo Spring Summer 2017, Lanvin Spring Summer 2017, Salvatore Ferragamo, Jil Sander Spring Summer 2017, Milan Street Style.