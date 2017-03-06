Spring Summer 2018 Lineapelle Trade Show Overview

Trendstop's materials experts reveal the essential leather trends from Europe's premiere leather and materials show, Lineapelle. Fresh from global fashion capital Milan, our team have identified the trends inspiring the apparel, footwear and accessories markets into the 2018 season and beyond. FashionUnited readers will discover four key influences to inspire your collections while our comprehensive trade show coverage analyses and evaluates each trend's commercial value and longevity, giving you the best possible basis for your decision making.

This week Trendstop present four essential themes that will be impacting on Spring/Summer 2018 leather goods categories. Tech-Hide Hybrids brings natural and man-made together as performance elements are applied to leather skins. Surface textures move on from high gloss in our Super Matte story while transseasonal references are highlighted in Summer Heavyweights. Fluorescent finishes and UV reactive properties show the new innovations coming through for surface treatments.

Tech-Hide Hybrids

Technical fabric/leather composites tap into the hybrid trend. Fine skins backed with technical synthetics, mesh or foam completely have a more technical feel and function. Sandwiched layers of aluminium layers and wire-threaded intrecciatos have added strength, malleability and memory.

Super Matte

Matte surfaces are key for SS18. Chalky, dusty finishes and smooth or corrected grains in single colour-ways give skins a premium looking solidity and density. Shine and metallics are muted, taking inspiration from nature rather than high-tech futurism.

Summer Heavyweights

As fashion moves into more transseasonal territory, heavy suedes and thick spongy leathers provide a contrast to the season's lighter weight qualities. Substantial handles enhance drapey pooling suede while a return to oily-feel and waxed handles updates napped and brushed surfaces.

Nightlight Leathers

A new innovation being trialled by a several tanneries are glow-in-the-dark treatments and fluorescing effects. Neon suedes emanate a club-land glow under UV lighting while leathers overprinted with luminous coatings have great potential particularly for kidswear applications.

Images courtesy of Trendstop: Conceria di Urgnano, Martucci, Sirte Conceria, Abip, Tuscania, Ecopell, Caravaggio, Gruppo Mastrotto, Sciarada,Ge Fin, Sciarada, Ambassador all Spring Summer 2018.