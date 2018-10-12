Spring Summer 2019 Key Colour Directions on the Catwalks

The Trendstop colour team give FashionUnited readers a first look at the essential colour directions from the Spring Summer 2019 catwalk collections. From New York to London, on to Milan, before finally arriving in Paris, designers have been making an impact across the four Fashion Week events through their use of colour. Nature has been the inspiration behind many pallets, with even the most intense shades given a more organic twist. Our comprehensive Core, Fashion and Accent colour forecasts for and accompanying curated catwalk galleries, evaluate each trend's commercial value and longevity, giving you the best possible basis for your colour decision making.

This week Trendstop present the must-have shades for SS19. Heated Desert Tones brings seasonal warmth, influencing both the core and fashion colour palettes. Contemporary Cores gives a new level of elegance and femininity to classic neutrals while Chalky Brights updates the previous season's neons with a fresh wearability.

Heated Desert Tones

The heat of the desert inspires a warming palette of blanched brown, terracotta and sunbaked orange hues. Reddened undertones bring a heated-up intensity to scorched clay and earthenware tones in single top-to-toe looks and tonal blocking combinations.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: 3.1 Phillip Lim, Roksanda, Tibi, all Spring Summer 2019.

Contemporary Cores

Fashion-infused tints update the core palette. Classic blue, pink and sage are elevated through cool greyed-out tones for a softer, more feminine finish while beige and taupe are given a more sophisticated rework. Subtle sheen fabrications enhance the icy feel of delicate hues.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: Lemaire, Boss, Burberry, all Spring Summer 2019.

Chalky Brights

Developing an organic finish, neon-inspired brights evolve with a softer and chalkier cast for a more wearable approach. Acid shades are muted while retaining their intensity and depth of colour, especially when worn as a single, solid tone.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: Acne Studios, Valentino, Tibi, all Spring Summer 2019.

