Spring Summer 2019 Kidswear Trade Show Overview

The Trendstop trade show team gives FashionUnited readers an exclusive insight into this season's best kidswear trade shows from Europe and the USA. Ranging from the classic to the contemporary we travel to Pitti Bimbo in Florence and CIFF Kids, Copenhagen, then on to Playtime and Children's Club, New York via Dot to Dot in London. Our experts have selected the essential trends, product inspiration and print ideas that will be key to your next kid's collection. Our comprehensive trade show coverage and accompanying galleries evaluate each trend's commercial value and longevity, giving you the best possible basis for your decision making.

This week Trendstop present the highlights from the international SS19 kidswear collections. A new approach to nautical comes through with a travel led trends that look into the depths of the ocean or towards the Californian surfing scene in Cali Road Trip and Sea The World, while Space Camp sees adventure travel themes boldly go into space with styles suitable for any intergalactic explorer.

Cali Road Trip

Cali Road Trip exudes that summer holiday, road trip mood in its sun-soaked shades, photo-real palm prints and sunshine vacation motifs. Fabrications reflect the relaxed feel with a focus on natural wovens and laid-back comfort jerseys. Bermuda shorts and surfing accessories channel the beach-bum vibe.

Space Camp

Look to the sky for inspiration with this intergalactic inspired trend. Outer space motifs are expressed through all-over and placement prints that include other-worldly aliens, space exploration rockets, NASA badges and astrological constellations. For accessories, novelty 3D forms reinvent the backpack with a fun and futuristic new look.

Sea The World

Sea The World, updates nautical looks with a new sense of travel and adventure. Sea creature-inspired all-over prints decorate apparel, accessories and footwear with shark motifs proving to be a key trend for the season. Waterproof fabrications and scuba zips introduce a performance yachting element to outerwear.

Exclusive Offer

FashionUnited readers can get free access to Trendstop's Fall Winter 2018-19 Kidswear Trade Show Overview, featuring all the key kid's apparel, footwear and accessories trends. Click on the banner to receive your free report.

Trendstop.com is one of the world's leading trend forecasting agencies for fashion and creative professionals, renowned for its insightful trend analysis and forecasts. Clients include H&M, Primark, Forever 21, Zalando, Geox, Evisu, Hugo Boss, L'Oreal and MTV.

All Images Courtesy of Trendstop: Petrol, Little Marc Jacobs, Tumble N Dry, Billionaire Boys Club, Jack & Friends, Korango, Joules, Robeez, Disney, Spring Summer 2019.