Spring Summer 2019 Women's Macro Theme

The Trendstop team bring you the latest trend direction that will be impacting the women's market in SS19. First identified in our macro themes forecasts this key look will be inspiring the womenswear sector into 2019 and beyond. Our inspirational seasonal reports are curated by our Consumer Insights experts who evaluate each trends commercial value and longevity, giving you the optimum analysis to inform decision making.

This week, FashionUnited readers get an exclusive insight into the four key elements of our Spring/Summer 2019 womenswear macro theme, Forest Cargo. Utilitarian influences are given a contemporary twist with a new feminine sensibility and subtle tech elements. Natural materials, a tropical take on military tones and jungle foliage prints bring an organic update to classic cargo themes.

Apparel Direction

Cargo is reconfigured with the female form in mind. Silhouettes are organic yet structurally modern, cut from weighted natural fibres for strong shape definition. Deep-cut necklines and asymmetric designs showcase a new feminine attitude to utilitarian aesthetics, moving the look in a contemporary direction through inky forest tones.

Print & Pattern

Jungle depths and tropical undergrowth inspire print and pattern direction for SS19. Palm leaf designs are enhanced by textured cotton and jacquard bases while abstracted flora and fauna motifs and tonal colour-ways introduce modern print techniques for a contemporary look.

Key Materials

Materials focus on raw, organic finishes and natural state textures. Compact cottons lend lightweight summer fabrications a durable, hardwearing quality that references cargo's utilitarian roots while gently crinkled and creased handles offer a softer way to do functional fibres.

Footwear & Accessories

Spring/Summer 2019 footwear and accessories lend a more sophisticated feel to safari style. Elegant sock boot silhouettes come in utility tech fabrications with leather panelling adding a natural contrast. Pith helmets are reinvented in lightweight woven straw while butter soft leathers in neutral/ white blockings give a fresh fashion update to the formally sports-infused hip bag.

Images courtesy of Trendstop: Jason Wu, Stella McCartney, Valentino, Michael Kors, Baja East, 3.1 Phillip Lim, Celine, Loewe, Creatures of the Wind, all Spring Summer 2018, British Millerain Spring Summer 2018, See by Chloe Resort 2018, Giotex FR LLI Giorgetti Spring Summer 2018.