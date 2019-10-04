Spring Summer 2020 Paris Fashion Week Overview

Trendstop brings FashionUnited readers a first look at the key collections to grace the runways of Paris Fashion Week.

Trendstop's catwalk experts bring you the top collections from Paris Fashion Week. Continuing the Fashion Week focus on environmental issues, designers in Paris homed in on the "Buy Less" premise, highlighting their collection's commitment to enduring design and lasting quality, and turning away from short-term trends. Vintage and nostalgia themes harked back to simpler times, exploring the playfulness of youth and the pleasurable pastimes of the house's past masters. Our comprehensive, global catwalk coverage and accompanying trend galleries evaluate each trend's commercial value and longevity, giving you the best possible basis for your decision making.

This week, FashionUnited readers get an exclusive look at three of the top catwalk presentations from Paris. Christian Dior celebrated quiet outdoor pursuits with an eco-aware collection while Off-White went back to college with an homage to Virgil Abloh's student days. Meanwhile Dries Van Noten teamed up with Christian Lacroix for a much-anticipated collaboration that blended the two designer's diverse aesthetics.

Christian Dior

Environmental awareness was the message behind Maria Grazia Chiuri's garden-themed showcase. Organic materials including burlap and raffia were adorned with illustrated botanical florals and foliage embroidery while traditional gardening outfits informed pieces such as utility playsuits and rustic straw hats.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: Christian Dior, all Spring/Summer 2020.

Dries Van Noten

Joining forces with Christian Lacroix, Dries Van Noten's Fall/Winter collection fused his ultra-minimalist aesthetic with the cult French designer's maximalist glamour. Opulent embroidered, sequined and volumized pieces retained a practical, wearable sensibility while bold statement prints were interspersed among clean monochrome looks.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: Dries Van Noten, all Spring/Summer 2020.

Off-White

Riffing off his college days in the "Cheese State" of Wisconsin, Virgil Abloh punched Swiss cheese-style holes into his streetwear-infused apparel and accessories. Soft tie-dye prints and performance trims offered a nostalgic reference to Abloh's youth certain to appeal to his millennial followers and fans.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: Off-White, all Spring/Summer 2020.

