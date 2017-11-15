SS18 Tokyo Fashion Week Overview

Trendstop's catwalk experts bring you an exclusive look at the essential apparel trends and silhouettes direct from the Tokyo runways. Located at the city's iconic Shibuya Hikare and Omotesando Hills fashion complexes, this biannual event featured a host of young home-grown talent as well as 50 global brands. At Meiji's Memorial Picture Gallery, a range of collaborative pieces from Sacai and Undercover culminated in a joint catwalk show that combined both designer's streetwear and hybrid fashion aesthetics. For all the latest runway looks, our comprehensive overviews and image galleries identify and evaluate the key trends in terms of commercial value and longevity to give you the best possible basis for your decision making.

This week, FashionUnited readers get an exclusive look at three apparel trends from Tokyo Fashion Week that will be impacting into SS18 and beyond. The Supersize Sweat follows the ongoing sports-meets-street trend with oversized proportions revamping an athleisure staple while Moto GP unites racing track and runway with its fashion-forward nod to the professional motorbike racer. The Shirt Dress Rework introduces a chic, contemporary take on deconstruction with a renewed emphasis on wearability and femininity.

The Supersize Sweat

Streetwear inspired sweats make a statement for SS18 with conceptual XXL proportions. Athleisure hoodies are elongated into hybrid dress styles with exaggerated volumes that borrow from the boys. Net overlays and zip opening details amplify directional silhouettes while enhancing sporting aesthetics.

The Shirt Dress Rework

The shirt dress is reworked for SS18 with a fresh deconstructed/reconstructed sensibility. White cotton styles are remade with hanky hem peplums and frilled pockets for a more feminine feel while reengineered and additional sleeves change classic silhouettes, forming tie belts or becoming skirt components.

Moto GP

Sports themes continue strongly with biker and moto the new influence for SS18. Overall inspired jumpsuits and all-in-one effects combine industrial practicality with lightweight performance qualities. Shell jackets and utility pants are teamed with biker-style boots and protective detailing.

Images courtesy of Trendstop: D Vec, Acuod by Chanu, Paradox Tokyo, Viviano Sue, Henrik Vibskov, Enhance, Nerd Unit, Akikoaoki, Paradox Tokyo, all Spring Summer 2018.