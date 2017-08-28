SS19 Graphic Themes Directions

Trendstop’s print experts bring you the latest graphics concepts that will be impacting apparel for the Spring/Summer 2019 season and beyond. Our print and graphics team reveal the essential looks as seen on the international runways and a global contingent of trendsetters. Translatable for both women's and menswear, these three essential trends are certain to inspire your next collection while our comprehensive print and graphics reports evaluate each trend’s commercial value and longevity, giving you the best possible basis for your decision making.

This week, FashionUnited readers get an exclusive look at three graphic directions that will be hugely influential to the SS19 season. US Road Trip brings an American vacation vibe to printed tees and tops while By The Sea Sticker Book transforms nautical motifs with a new playful, nostalgic approach. Censored Statements incorporates protest inspired aesthetic into the popular slogan graphic language with bold, blocked typography messages.

US Road Trip

Vacation prints and graphics take a trip to the United States for the SS19 season. Tropical, palm-shaded resorts and arid desert locations have a faded photo-realistic quality while trucker appliqués applied to utility casuals capture the American road trip feel.

Censored Statements

The graphic typography sweat continues to be key piece for both genders in SS19. A classic monochromatic palette with solid primary accents embolden rebellious or empowering single word statements, and branding logos. Contrast colour-blocking and central placements reference the revival of the original protest slogan tee.

By The Sea Sticker Book

Classic nautical looks are refreshed through a more playful and colourful approach that works for both men's and womenswear. Simple childlike sticker-esque graphics depict stylised sea creatures and cartoonish underwater characters, lending a fun, seasonal appeal to shirting and sweats.

Images courtesy of Trendstop: See by Chloe Resort 2018, Lollapalooza Street Style 2017, R13 Resort 2018,6397 Resort 2018, Paris Street Style 2017, Dondup Resort 2018,Florence Street Style 2017, Band of Outsiders Spring Summer 2018, Florence Street Style 2017