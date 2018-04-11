SS19 Knit and Yarn Directions

Trendstop's materials experts bring you the essential techniques that will be directly impacting the knitwear market from international trade events Pitti Filati, Florence and Spinexpo, Paris. The effect of the transseasonal trend is seeing knits, yarns and woollen fabrications become increasingly prevalent for SS19 with new translations bringing adaptability and longevity to knitwear pieces. Our comprehensive fabric show coverage and dedicated materials forecasts evaluate each trend's commercial value, giving you the best possible basis for your decision making.

This week, FashionUnited readers get an exclusive look at three key knitwear trends. Textural effects are key as classic stripes are reworked with a creative edge in The Multi-Textured Stripe. Distressed effects are controlled in Subtle Pointelle Patterns and Controlled Laddering, lightening knits up for summer and lending traditional constructions a more contemporary finish.

Controlled Laddering

Distressed knits are neatened up with controlled and constrained laddering. Considered ladder placement can be used to construct intricate geometric patterns and sheer/solid effects while random, differently scaled pulls have a more relaxed alternative.

The Multi-Textured Stripe

Stripy knits are elevated as one-dimensional patterns are reworked with a textural element. Interlaced ribbons in contrast colours, patchwork stripes, mix and match textured yarns and open/dense knit combinations add surface interest to classic looks.

Subtle Pointelle Patterns

Traditional pointelle cotton knits are updated with micro holes and needle point punching for a subtler take on openwork. Contrast stripes and two-tone dyeing effects add another dimension to traditional techniques, creating an almost optical effect.

