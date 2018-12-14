SS20 Denim by Premiere Vision Overview

Trendstop gives FashionUnited readers an insider's guide to the Spring/Summer 2020 edition of Denim by Premiere Vision.

Trendstop's denim experts bring you a first look at the key mills producing the latest innovations, fabrications, colour and surface designs seen at the SS20 Denim by Premiere Vision trade event. The roving biannual event alternates between Paris and a European city with a strong fashion heritage. Making its debut in London, the dedicated denim showcase continued to put issues of sustainability and eco-responsibility at its heart. The Smart Trend area and Smart Wardrobe initiatives featured 12 responsibly-produced denim outfits from the likes of Eileen Fisher and Pepe Jeans as well as fabrics, accessories and post-consumer recycled denim incorporation techniques. Our comprehensive fabric show overviews and galleries bring you the looks essential to your next denim collections, evaluating each trend's commercial value and longevity to give you the best possible basis for your decision making.

This week, FashionUnited readers get an exclusive look at three trends direct from Denim by Premiere Vision, that will be impacting the SS20 season and beyond. Colour Overdye and Metallic Washes introduce a more trend-led aspect to denim, expanding jeanswear's scope across the fast-fashion market. Warp Weft Contrasts explores new techniques for decorative denim, offering a wealth of possibilities for future experimentation.

Colour Overdye

Overdyed denim pops with summer colour. Twill textures remain visible underneath the heavily saturated shades, creating a striking two-tone effect and lending a blackened cast to coloured denim. Elasticated waistbands and seams are highlighted, amplifying classic jeanswear detailing.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: Baykanlar Tekstil, The Selvedge Denim Vintage, Denim PV, all Spring Summer 2020

Warp Weft Contrasts

Contrasting warps and wefts create fresh denim patternation for summer, with stripes, check effects and logo branding incorporated into fabrics. Indigo/off-white combinations are prevalent, but the technique also offers a range of potential colour possibilities.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: Freedom Denim, Crescent Bahuman, Indigo Textiles, all Spring Summer 2020

Metallic Washes

Continuing the trend for more formal, dressy takes on denim, SS20 sees a predominance of metallic woven and coated finishes. Soft antique gold, pewter and silver washes bring a subtle dusting of sparkle to denim to create wearable day-to-night options.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: Baykanlar Tekstil, Berto Industria Tessile, Denim PV, all Spring Summer 2020

