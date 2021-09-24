SS22 London Fashion Week Overview

Trendstop brings FashionUnited readers an insight into London Fashion Week’s latest edition for Spring Summer 2022.

London played Fashion Week host a second time with another unisex showcase of the capital’s top collections. After the previous, mostly digital affairs, live runways and presentation spaces with audiences in attendance returned. Designers made the most of the physical venues the city had to offer, incorporating art, culture, movement and music in a display of creativity and artistry.

Roksanda

The Serpentine Pavilion provided the backdrop for Roksanda Ilincic’s first in-person presentation post-lockdown. Dancers, rather than models, brought the vividly hued collection to life in an immersive performance designed to show the movement of the garments. A mix of structured and unstructured, voluminous, billowing dresses were accompanied by corset boning and exaggerated cuff and hemline forms. Brush stroke prints and the loose threads between layers of organza bonded with plasticised coatings added to the sense of drama and creative flare.

Saul Nash

The first designer back on the London runways, Saul Nash was in nostalgic mood. His menswear collection, titled Fragment, took a defining feature of his youth, his old school uniform, and pieced together the emotions and meanings behind it. Group identity and customisation were explored through Nash’s blend of sport, performance, and fashionwear. Pieces were adjustable, detachable, and reversible, detailed with rubber key rings, logo adorned school caps and distorted prints of travel cards used by inner-city kids to reach their lessons.

Richard Malone x Mulberry

Another designer exploring fragments was Richard Malone, who utilised scraps of Mulberry’s leathers and fabrics for his collection. Circular, pleated rosette forms and arm band details, inspired by Malone’s grandmother and her love of all things equestirian, were carefully handcrafted. Applied across both men’s and womenswear in his co-ed show, Malone sought to explore the fusion of the theatrical with the real-life needs of his customers as well as the incorporation of gender-fluidity within a collection.

