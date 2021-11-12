SS22 Womenswear apparel trends

Consumer optimism influences the playfulness and positivity underscores SS22’s apparel looks. Designers play with proportion and get creative with new shapes and silhouettes, reflecting a renewed outlook on life. The integration of sportswear and luxury fashion categories delivers on the core principles of practicality, comfort and sustainability as hybrid styles focus on easy wear and easy care, combining the best qualities of recycled materials and a highly considered design ethos.

Trendstop brings FashionUnited readers an insight into the key apparel trends informing the Spring Summer 2022 womenswear season.

The Uplifting Cocoon

A sense of playfulness imbues apparel as silhouettes are taken to extremes whilst incorporating and combining mindsets of optimism, global outlooks, and comfort. Soft, beautifully cocooning shapes appear to literally uplift the wearer both physically and mentally, with feel-good, billowing, ballooning proportions. Fabrics are clean, floaty, and fluid, creating pieces that are at once ultra-light and protective.

New Recycled Fashion Denim

Sustainability and circularity remain at the forefront of designer’s minds. New Recycled fashion Denim offers a thoughtful and creative solution to giving deadstock and upcycled denim a second life. Ideas of comfort remain key but creative use of seaming and explorative, experimental silhouettes refresh the classic denim wardrobe. A sense of fun is also to be had in DIY lockdown-inspired floral doodle prints applied to matching denim separates.

Soft Vintage Sports Co-ords

Fashion meets sports as the two categories continue to integrate. Soft coordinated separates take inspiration from vintage sportswear in looks that are comfortable and easy to wear but retain an elevated sense of style. As formalwear retreats from the market, Soft Vintage Sports Co-ords offers an alternative with its subtle athleticism, demonstrating the more casual, informal, comfort-driven direction consumers are wanting to take.

