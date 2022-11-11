SS23 runway trends: handbag report
Many high-end brands are defined by their “it” bags and are very often an integral element of any runway collection. Not surprisingly, when it is estimated that projections for the global luxury handbag market exceed a valuation of 35.4 billion dollars by 2031. The Spring/Summer 2023 season was no exception with a wide variety of shapes and sizes shown. These four styles were the most frequently seen.
Oversized bags
At Louis Vuitton, Nicolas Ghesquière showed supersized portfolio style clutch bags with an enlarged LV logo and intricate branded chain handles.
The cloche clés key holder was also enlarged.
In New York, Joseph Altuzzarra showed a generously proportioned beige canvas tote with brown leather straps.
At Stella McCartney, vegan leather bags had oversized chain handles.
Proenza Schouler showed a large leather drawstring bag in a variety of colors including cobalt blue, yellow and black patent.
Handheld satchels and hobos
At Jil Sander, Luke and Lucie Meier showed a large hobo in peach leather.
Prada’s smooth black leather handbag had a winged gusset with drawstrings
Loewe had an east-west version in a variety of colors
Bottega Veneta showed a smooth brown leather structured handbag with a cutout handle
Chain handle bags
At Chanel, a re-interpretation of the classic chain handle handbag. A drawstring bag in black patent leather embellished with pearls and a branded coin.
Versace showed a classic black leather satchel embellished with silver studs and a detachable chain handle.
Alexander MacQueen showed a chain handle bag in white with signature ring holder detailing.
Novelty
Moschino showed several quirky handbags including a bucket style bag illustrated with an under-the-seas cartoon motif.
At JW Anderson, a top zip east-west satchel had a laser print of an Hawaiian sunset.
Victoria Beckham’s clutch was covered in layers of fringe.
Acne Studios accessorized several looks with a mini hand held bag covered in spikes.