SS25 Liebeskind Berlin: Berlin Ease

Slouchy leather, sporty nylon and soft hues.

Imagine welcoming spring with a palette of soft pastel hues — from minty greens and heavenly blues to delicate yellows — a stark contrast to Berlin’s typical grey skies. These elements evoke the spirit of the beautiful season and seamlessly integrate with the city’s dynamic. The range of soft leather bags, the core of Liebeskind Berlin, is complemented by nylon as the quintessential material to transition from spring into summer. It exudes a casual yet stylish vibe and adds a sense of lightness to the collection.

The seasonal refresh of our Archive Collection reflects the dynamic spirit of city life. Combining sleek silhouettes with versatile features, these bags embody the essence of innovation and style, with a hint of nostalgia. In crinkled patent leather, the new Nika as well as the icons Kayla and LK 204 are given a soft and striking look with the season’s new palette – in shades of milk, sandcastle and sage, they are effortless complements to any outfit.

Liebeskind Berlin SS25 Credits: Liebeskind Berlin

Discover the new collection in person at the CIFF in Copenhagen.