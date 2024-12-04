SS25 Trend: Mod squad, mini skirts, A-line dresses and geometric prints
People are increasingly looking to the past for inspiration, especially as social media amplifies nostalgia-driven trends. In the early to mid-‘sixties, ‘mod’ was short for "modernist," and was a movement characterized by a focus on forward-thinking fashion and music; most likely as a response to the often dreary landscape of post-World War II British culture. The designs of Mary Quant et al, as modeled by Twiggy and Jean Shrimpton, resonated in both the UK and in the USA.
‘Mod’ fashion, with its sharp tailoring, geometric patterns, and vibrant color palettes, carried a sense of optimism and rebellion that feels fresh and exciting in today's world, and certainly made its mark on the SS25 season.
Michael KorsLook 21: a white round necked mini dress of flowers on net with a raffia hem. A raffia bag and raffia trimmed slides finished the look.
Leonard Paris: designer, Georg LuxLook 4: an A-line mini dress in a bold multi-coloured print with a deep vee neck, patch pockets and self- belt. Black platform ankle-strap sandals accessorized the look.
Patou: designer, Guillaume HenryLook 16: a mini dress in pink and white jacquard had a dropped waist with a wide self-belt. Accessories included a bold gold chain necklace with a heart charm, a black satchel and black sandals.
Rabanne: designer, Julien DossenaLook 16: a sleeveless mini dress of gold and silver crystals on black, with a matching handbag encased in vinyl and gold mesh slouchy boots.
Vivetta PontiLook 12: an A-line Empire waist mini dress in pale blue moiré silk with a diamante trim and straps. A choker had three rows of beads and a large clasp. Denim mules with a bow and a pale blue leather handbag completed the look.
Gucci: designer, Sabato De SarnoLook 28: a suit consisting of a zip-up jacket and mini skirt in a green and olive geometric ‘bit’ print, with a handbag in a matching print and brown leather, olive green driving gloves and olive green patent pumps.
MSGM: designer, Massimo GiorgettiLook 4: a short sleeved jacket in a bold flat-floral print of white and orange on a black background over a variegated striped knit top in yellow, black, red and white, and matching hot pants. Accessories included a red woven leather tote, a black suede bucket hat and brown suede sneakers.
Dior: designer, Maria Grazia ChiuriLook 48: a short DB coat in black and white color-blocks with a throat latch and short wide sleeves and black and white striped details on one shoulder. Accessories included over-the-knee ‘thong’ boots with side stripes.
Miu Miu: designer, Miuccia PradaLook 28: an above-the-knee length DB coat in a bold geometric print in white, blue, red and brown. The coat was cinched at the waist with three belts. Accessories included Miu Miu branded sneakers.
Nina Ricci: designer, Harris ReedLook 13: a short white A-line SB coat with a black patent trim and black buttons. Black leather gloves, headscarf and pumps completed the look.
SS25