Stitch Fix launches Elevate, a grant and mentorship program

Stitch Fix is leveraging its resources, expertise and data to promote a more equitable and diverse retail landscape. The personal styling company has launched a new grant and membership program to support the next generation of BIPOC designers.

Called "Elevate," the grant will present five recipients each with 25,000 dollars, as well as access to market advisory support, data insights and marketing assistance through Stitch Fix's channels.

Stitch Fix aims to create an ecosystem through Elevate, which will support and grow BIPOC talent to scale their businesses, while also delivering on its promise to help clients find what they love by broadening its assortment with products from a more diverse set of vendors.

For Elevate's inaugural year, Stitch Fix has partnered with Harlem's Fashion Row. The organization will work as an advisor across all phases of the grant program.

Elevate is currently seeking applicants, and will announce its grant winners in December, with plans to begin mentorship in January 2021.