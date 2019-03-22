Streetwear brand UNKWN debuts tennis collab for Miami Open

Streetwear retailer UNKNWN has partnered with tennis brand Prince to create a limited-edition clothing capsule inspired by tennis. The line will debut this weekend at the start of the 2019 Miami open.

The collaborative capsule will offer a range of unisex T-shirts, hoodies and bottoms to pay homage to Prince's roots through a design of a single racquet in classic tennis colors along with pops of mint green and coral. In addition to these items, Prince x UNKWN will also include two womenswear items: a skirt and a crop top, both in white.

The collection will retail in UNKWN's Miami store, as well as on its website and on Prince's website.

This collaboration is the first of a few for Prince; the American brand has entered a partnership with David Grutman, founder of Groot Hospitality, to bring his mark to the brand's creative direction through strategic collaborations.

“We are excited to be launching Prince Off-Court with such a strong partner like David Grutman,” said Matt Salter, Senior Director of Brand Collaborations at ABG. “With the popularity of tennis and the rise of streetwear fashion, the launch of Prince x UNKNWN is a great addition to the growth of the brand. It has been a pleasure working with UNKNWN, who’s reputation and execution have earned them the distinction as the exclusive Miami retailer for top tier brands.”

“When you distill the style of Miami, there are elements of it that generate from the tennis courts of Florida,” said UNKNWN co-founder and CEO Jaron Kanfer in a statement.

Kanfer founded UNKWN in 2011 with a few Miami-based friends with the intention of creating a retail destination that combines the aesthetics of steetwear, athletics, design and art that make up the Miami lifestyle.

“With the upcoming Miami Open as a background, we are thrilled to partner with a great icon of tennis on this exciting new collection. As part of the collaboration, we've added our signature touch to Prince’s classic graphics which include an exclusive racquet that speaks to the electricity of our city and timelessness of the game."