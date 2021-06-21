Strellson labels sustainable products as of Fall/Winter 2021/22

Kreuzlingen, 15.06.2021. In the new Fall/Winter 2021/22 season, Strellson menswear is introducing a newly launched label #WEAR2CARE to identify sustainable styles.

All products bearing the #WEAR2CARE hashtag comply with at least one of several sustainability requirements. The spectrum ranges from membership in the Better Cotton Initiative (BCI) to the use of recycled fillings for jackets and natural dyeing processes. Marino Edelmann, Managing Brand Director Strellson: ”Sustainability is a key issue for us and we are happy to observe that the awareness of sustainably produced clothing is continuously growing. Our roots are in Switzerland – the proximity to the Alps and our focus on activewear and outerwear make a consistent commitment to greater sustainability in all areas of the company virtually indispensable. This is not a short-term trend, but a central brand value that plays an increasingly important role for consumers when it comes to making the right purchasing decision. For this reason, it is of utmost importance for us to take responsibility right now and become more transparent as a brand. With the launch of our new hashtag #WEAR2CARE, we want to take another step in the right direction and share our approaches in designing and producing more sustainable fashion with the public. Of course, we are only at the beginning of the journey, but we believe that transparency and honesty is the key step towards steady improvement in this area.”

To find out more about sustainable manufacturing processes, visit strellson.com/weartocare .

Apart from #WEAR2CARE, design and development will have an increased focus on local sourcing along with up- and recycling. In future, this will be expanded to the entire collection.

Strellson. The brand.

We are Strellson. We come from Switzerland. We design high-quality premium clothes for men with attitude, who accept no boundaries and pursue their own paths. For men who embody independence and determine what they think, what they do and what they wear. Because every day can be a new adventure. #strellson #wearindependent