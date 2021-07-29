Strellson Trend Report Spring/Summer 2022

This year the Strellson man’s journey begins on Swiss riverbanks, continues over the mountains and on to the capital city of Cuba – which arranges the spring/summer 2022 collection into three themes. The combination of diverse elements creates a natural excitement within the looks, while the entire collection bows to function, performance, comfort and effortlessness.

The collection theme “Gone Fishing” is inspired by nature, hunting, hiking and military details. Accordingly, a key role is played by elements such as cargo details, tape, statement pockets, zips, flap pockets and multi-pockets. Functional highlights such as packable styles, integrated rucksack pockets, capes and 2-in-1 gilets are perfect for adventures in the great outdoors. The look is defined by technical, functional styles and fabrics that are complemented by jerseys as well as cotton and linen blends. Garment washed and garment dyed finishes create an intentional contrast to the technical elements. Camouflage can be found as a pattern featured by all products. The base colour palette is formed by black, olive and cement, while accents are added by warm orange.

Introduced several seasons ago, the “Flex Cross” styles have since become an integral part of the collection that is inspired by outdoor sports such as running and cycling. The main focus is on ultimate comfort, function and performance, making them the perfect everyday pieces that work in any situation – regardless of how active each day might actually be. The styles get their extra functionality and urban look from smart utility details, waterproof fabric, AquaGuard zips, Velcro fasteners, drawstrings, concealed pockets and protective details. Nylon, poplin, ripstop, double and triple layers, material mixes and colour blocking are featured in both tonal and high-contrast combinations. Cool tones such as cement, light grey, black and navy dominate the base colour palette, while strong accents are added by true blue.

“Havanna in my mind” is inspired by trips around the world and by the effortlessness that is found in cities like Havanna. The look is dominated by linen, cotton, cotton poplin and viscose. The styles’ construction and silhouettes are laid back, with jackets, overshirts, shirts, loose-fit styles and pleated trousers playing a key role. Tumbled, garment dyed and natural dyed finishes give the fabrics and styles a fluid overall look. A summery shift in style is provided by stripes and bold floral prints. Natural colours such as off-white, beige and light brown form the foundation, which is accentuated by pale shades of coral and pink.

Highlights

Another highlight is the Festive Capsule, which is dedicated to the theme of summer events and perfects the collection with its stylish, summery split suit variants in natural colours such as off-white, beige, light grey and shades of blue. The tone is set by flowing materials such as linen, viscose and new wool, which create a contemporary look for any celebratory occasion.

Already in the fall/winter 2021/22 season, Strellson launched the “#WEAR2CARE” label to identify sustainable styles. In addition to #WEAR2CARE, design and development will have an increased focus on local sourcing along with up- and recycling. In future, this will be expanded to the entire collection. In the spring/summer 2022 collection as well, all products bearing the #WEAR2CARE hashgtag comply with at least one of sustainability requirements. The spectrum ranges from membership in the Better Cotton Initiative (BCI) to the use of recycled fillings for jackets and natural dyeing processes. The QR code on the hangtag can be scanned to access the landing page strellson.com/weartocare in order to find out more about the sustainable manufacturing processes.

Particular attention will be paid to denim and indigo styles in the coming season. The Denim Story spans all of the product categories, giving them a particularly modern and masculine look.

Strellson. The brand.

We are Strellson. We come from Switzerland. We design high-quality premium clothes for men with attitude, who accept no boundaries and pursue their own paths. For men who embody independence and determine what they think, what they do and what they wear. Because every day can be a new adventure. #strellson #wearindependent