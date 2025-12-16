Submissions open for 2026 LVMH Prize for young fashion designers

The LVMH Prize for Young Fashion Designers has opened for submissions, inviting emerging creatives from around the world to enter the 13th edition of the global competition. Designers aged 18–40 who have produced at least two ready-to-wear collections — whether womenswear, menswear or gender-less — can apply online before the 11 January 2026 deadline at lvmhprize.com.

The award programme, established by luxury group LVMH, includes four distinct prizes: the main LVMH Prize (with a 400,000 euro endowment and tailored mentorship), the Karl Lagerfeld Prize and the Savoir-Faire Prize (each with 200,000 euros and a year of mentorship), and the LVMH Prize for Young Fashion Graduates, which offers three winners one-year creative studio contracts plus 10,000 euros for each winner and their institution.

A semi-final stage will be held 4–5 March 2026 during Paris Fashion Week, where shortlisted designers’ work will be showcased online and to industry judges ahead of the final awards.

The LVMH Prize is widely recognised as one of the fashion industry’s most influential platforms for accelerating careers and supporting sustainable brand development through financial support and professional mentorship.