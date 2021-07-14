Summer hits: Five sunglasse collections for warmer weather

Summer is finally here and the corona easing also brings some hope for a vacation with beach, sea and sun. But what would the warm season be without the right equipment that is not only useful but also looks good? FashionUnited presents five sunglasses collections that make the look a summer hit.

Daily Paper and Komono

The second collaboration between Amsterdam streetwear brand Daily Paper and Belgian accessories brand Komono combines the aesthetics of African heritage and modern designs from Daily Paper with the expertise of Komono, the eyewear maker announced on Friday. The capsule contains two models for 119 euros each and has been available the beginning of July.

Image: Komono x Daily Paper by Florian Joahn

Gentle Monster and Ambush climb high

The collaboration between the South Korean eyewear brand Gentle Monster and the Japanese brand Ambush, which belongs to the New Guards Group, is also entering the next round. The collection is inspired by climbing and consists of two models, each in three different color variations. As a special feature, carabiners are integrated into the bracket. The capsule will be available from July 8th at Gentle Monster, Ambush and select stores. Both designs are priced at 320 dollars.

Image: Ambush x Gentle Monster

Summer in the skate park: Vuarnet draws inspiration from the skateboard crew

The French eyewear brand Vuarnet was inspired by the Z-Boys, a skateboard crew from the 1970s, for the current collection called “Dogtown”. The skaters from the Dogtown neighborhood in Santa Monica, California can be seen in old videos wearing glasses from the brand and so Vuarnet has decided to dedicate a sunglasses and fashion capsule to the crew, the label announced on Wednesday. The sunglasses cost 210 euros and, like the rest of the collection, have been available since Thursday.

Image: Vuarnet

Off-White brings out its first sunglasses collection

Off-White launched its first independent eyewear collection in June, as the US streetwear label announced at the end of May. The collection includes a wide variety of models in different shapes and colors - from small and round glasses to solid and angular models. In addition to physical models, the sunglasses are also available as virtual filters on Instagram.

Image: Tanya and Zhenya Posternak for Off-White

Image: Tanya and Zhenya Posternak for Off-White

Komono and the Royal Academy of Fine Arts Antwerp

Komono not only works with well-known labels, but also gives the new generation a chance. As part of the “Komono Next” program, the eyewear brand is cooperating with five master's students from the Royal Academy of Fine Arts Antwerp. The five fashion designers Julie Kegels, Luca Holzinger, Kaya Gayoung, Mohammed el Marnissi and Ingmar Patton Plusczyk each created a model in three different colors. The sunglasses have been available from Komono and selected retail partners since June 21st. All models cost 199 euros.

Image: Komono x Julie Kegels by Anton Fayle

Image: Komono x Ingmar Patton Plusczyk by Ronald Stoops

Image: Komono x Kaya Gayoung by Michael Smits

Image: Komono x Mohammed el Marnissi by Michael Smits

Image: Komono x Luca Holzinger by Anton Fayle

This article was originally published on FashionUnited.DE, translated and edited to English by Kelly Press.