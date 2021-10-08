Superdry partners up with Forest Green Rovers football club

Partnering up with what could be considered the ‘greenest football team in the world’, British clothing brand Superdry and Forest Green Rovers (FGR) have come together to celebrate sport and sustainability.

From similar home turf, Superdry originating from Cheltenham and FGR from Gloucestershire, the two seem like an unlikely, yet solid, match, with the partnership linking to Superdry’s further sustainable missions. The label has set its sights on becoming the most sustainably listed fashion brand on the planet by 2030, with an additional goal of 100 percent organic cotton and recyclable or compostable packaging by 2025.

FGR is known for its sustainable initiatives too, mostly that of its sustainable organic football pitch, The New Lawn, that recycles rainwater and implements 100 percent green energy from power firm Ecotricity.

Alongside the team, Superdry has released a 100 percent recycled sweats collection, including unisex sweatshirts, hoodies, joggers and t-shirts. FGR has received its own personalised set for the players too.

“Today’s consumer cares and is far more informed about sustainability,” said Superdry CEO, Julian Dunkerton, in a statement. “The intent to preserve the environment is at the forefront of their decision making and they expect brands to be doing the same. Over the last year, we have listened to our customers and reset our brand ambition to do just that.

“Core to our mission is to leave a positive environmental legacy and Forest Green Rovers share that vision. We aim to lead the way in the sustainability space.”