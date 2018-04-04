Superdry to support Graduate Fashion Week

British brand Superdry has announced that it is to partner with Graduate Fashion Week for the first time with the creation of a new award to champion outerwear.

Superdry, known for its mix of British style, vintage Americana and Japanese-inspired graphics and as an outerwear specialists, will be sponsoring The Superdry Outerwear Award that will celebrate creativity and craftsmanship across outerwear, outdoor protection wear, sportswear performance as well as workwear and personal protective clothing.

The award is open to menswear, womenswear or unisex graduates and Superdry have stated that they are looking for a graduate that shows a “clear relatability in their signature style” as well as someone with a “keen eye for branding and intricacy with a passion for innovation, detail and tailoring”.

The winner of the award will be announced at the Gala Award Show on June 6 and will win a cash prize of 1,000 pounds, while the winning graduate’s university will be awarded 500 pounds.

Superdry global PR manager, Dan Oldham, said: “Sponsoring Graduate Fashion Week is an excellent opportunity for us to support talented designers fulfilling their ambitions within the outerwear category. We feel passionately that designing outerwear is a true art and the designers of tomorrow should be recognised for their skill.”

Graduate Fashion Week names Superdry as latest sponsor

In addition, Superdry will have a stand onsite at Graduate Fashion Week throughout the event holding influential events and masterclasses. They will also give the opportunity for graduates to receive career advice on a ‘drop by basis’ with their portfolio and CVs, as well as scout for potential graduates to apply for jobs within the company.

Superdry will also be hosting talks within the GFW Talk Live! studio with key industry and team members.

Martyn Roberts, managing and creative director of Graduate Fashion Week added: “We are extremely excited to have Superdry join us for 2018, bringing with them a wealth of knowledge to share with our 2018 graduates. The new award is well sort after and the team at GFW are excited to see the work produced.”

Graduate Fashion Week, the world’s largest event for BA Fashion talent, will take place in London at the Old Truman Brewery from June 3-6.

Images: courtesy of Superdry