Swarovski pledges 300,000 pounds to BFC Education Foundation

Luxury crystal brand Swarovski has pledged 300,000 pounds to the BFC Education Foundation, the charity from the British Fashion Council that supports fashion students who are studying for bachelor and master-of-arts degrees at UK universities.

The investment comes as Swarovski once again partners with the British Fashion Council for the annual The Fashion Awards, formerly known as the British Fashion Awards, which will take place on December 4 at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

Commenting on the pledge, Nadja Swarovski, member of the Swarovski Executive Board, said: “An essential part of Swarovski’s mission is to nurture young designers and invest in the next generation of fashion talent. Our mission aligns brilliantly with the British Fashion Council and The Fashion Awards, as these awards are both a celebration of the best in global fashion, and a vital platform to raise funds for the BFC’s Education Foundation.

“Young designers are the heartbeat of our business, and it’s up to all of us to foster and champion their visions to keep our industry thriving.”

Swarovski continues investment in British education ahead of The Fashion Awards

Dame Natalie Massenet, chairman British Fashion Council added: “Last year we set the goal of raising 10 million pounds in 10 years to educate talented young people. The resounding success of last year’s Awards, as a spectacular gala to honour so many incredible individuals and also as a fundraiser, reinforces that this is a target that the industry supports. Swarovski and the BFC share the goal to promote, support and educate talent.”

The Fashion Awards 2016 raised a total of 700,000 pounds from which 300,000 pounds was donated to the BFC Education Foundation and 400,000 pounds invested in NewGen, business support and the BFC Colleges Council. In the last academic year, the BFC’s Education Foundation has awarded over 100,000 pounds across 12 BA and MA scholarships.

The awards themselves celebrate the best of British and international talent in categories ranging from British Designer of the Year for menswear and womenswear, Designer of the Year, Business Leader of the Year and Urban Luxury Brand. Honorary awards include the Outstanding Achievement Award, the Swarovski Award for Positive Change and the Isabella Blow Award for Fashion Creator.

Last year, Simone Rocha, Craig Green, Alexander McQueen and Molly Goddard were among the British winners, while Gucci and Demna Gvasalia were among the International winners.

Images: courtesy of the British Fashion Council