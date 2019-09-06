Tapestry signs "Open to All" pledge promoting diversity

The U.S. fashion industry continues to become more inclusive. Tapestry, the New York-based house to numerous modern fashion labels, has signed the "Open to All" pledge, supporting a mission of diversity and inclusion.

The Open to All pledge is a national engagement campaign to build awareness around the importance of ending discrimination. Over 5,000 business and 200 civil rights organizations have already joined the coalition.

Tapestry and all of its brands, which include Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman, are joined by over 50 other fashion companies who have signed on to the pledge. These brands include Levi Strauss & Co., Gap Inc., Ascena Retail Group, H&M Group, Hudson's Bay Company, Inditex and PVH Corp, as well as the CFDA.

The CFDA has been pushing for American fashion companies to prioritize diversity and inclusion for some time. It issued a statement just ahead of this season's New York Fashion Week urging participating brands to hire diverse models and send a message of inclusivity when preparing for the show season.

“When we founded Tapestry almost two years ago, we asked employees around the world what they wanted our company to stand for. Overwhelmingly, they told us ‘inclusivity,’ to represent the diversity of our employees, our customers and the communities in which we operate," said Jide Zeitlin, Tapestry's chairman and CEO, in a statement.

"This is an important moment for us to reaffirm our commitment to inclusivity. By joining the CFDA, the Open to All campaign, and other fashion houses to collectively support and sign the Open to All pledge, we are sending a message that we will not tolerate discrimination. Together, we are taking a stand for the rights of our customers, our employees and our partners.”