Temperley London launches resale platform

British fashion brand Temperley London has launched a dedicated resale platform in the UK, offering a simple and authenticated way to buy and sell original pieces from the brand.

In a statement, Temperley London said that the resale platform, called Temperley Vintage, powered by Faume, was rooted in the brand’s philosophy that garments should be cherished, repaired, and passed on, and would provide its customers with the chance to give their treasured items a second life while ensuring “quality, authenticity, and a seamless experience”.

Alice Temperley, founder and creative director of Temperley London, said: “I've always wanted to create clothes that last a lifetime. Launching Temperley Vintage feels like a natural extension of the brand, allowing the Temperley London community to give their items a second life, and for others to find that archive piece they have always been looking for.”

Temperley Vintage Credits: Temperley London

Temperley Vintage has been designed to make selling preloved Temperley London pieces more accessible than ever, offering a streamlined process, backed by the brand’s guarantee. Sellers can request an immediate quote, send items free of charge, and receive a credit payout within days, without hidden costs or fees.

Each item is then expertly authenticated and quality-checked, undergoing rigorous checks, repairs, and professional cleaning to ensure it meets “Temperley London's exacting standards” before being resold.

Customers can then purchase the items from the dedicated Temperley Vintage website with confidence, knowing that all items are authentic and that purchases include a 14-day return policy.