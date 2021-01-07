The Fashion 1x1: The expert webinars of the Fashion Council Germany

The Fashion Council Germany invites you to explore current issues in the fashion world with the help of experts. You will gain insights into progress, new ideas and the courage to change currently existing grids in the fashion industry. The Fashion Council Germany provides a platform for exchange and brainstorming to redefine the world of fashion for the future.

Throughout 2020, webinars were constantly organised on topics such as instant help, sales, social media campaigns and the psychology behind every buying decision. The Fashion Council Germany is also offering exciting webinars in December 2020. Take part in the webinars and use the opportunity to exchange ideas with experts from the fashion industry.

Topic: The Digital Transformation of Fashion PR

When: 13 January 2021

Time: 14.00-15.30

Where: Online, from your own desk, in bed or from your sofa!

Cost: free of charge

Topic: How Beatuty inspires

When: 18 January 2021

Time: 14.00-15.30

Topic: Sustainability Culture NOW

When: 15 February 2021

Time: 14.00-15.30

Topic: FCG X Flanders DC

When: 25 February 2021

Time: 14.00-15.30

Topic: Digitalisation and Sustainability in STOLL Flat-Knitting

When: 22 March 2021

Time: 14.00-15.30

Are you interested in being part of this exchange and expanding your network? Or would you like to know what webinars the Fashion Council will be offering in the coming months?



