The Fashion Awards 2018 to celebrate 100 up-and-coming young talents

The British Fashion Council has announced that for the first time The Fashion Awards 2018 will offer a new element to the awards - called NEW WAVE: Creatives - that will celebrate young creative talent by recognising 100 of the most innovative and inspiring names from around the world.

2000 members of the Fashion Awards Voting Panel were asked to make nominations for the selection, and the final list will include 100 names, and will show-off the biggest up-and-coming talent from image-makers, hair and makeup artists, set designers, creative directors, models digital influencers and stylists. The Fashion Awards, which are run in partnership with Swarovski, hopes to shine a spotlight on the future of the fashion industry, and celebrate the success of both home-grown and international talent.

On Monday, at an event at The Middle House Shanghai, Caroline Rush, the Chief Executive of the British Fashion Council, unveiled the first twenty names of the 100, with more to follow in London and New York in the coming weeks. Rush said in a statement: “The Fashion Awards in partnership with Swarovski is a celebration of an incredibly diverse industry; through the event we aim to shine a light not only on designers but also on all of those who contribute to the creativity and innovation of our industry. We are delighted to be launching NEW WAVE: Creatives this year, to highlight and celebrate creatives from all around the world, to inspire new collaborations and to encourage an even younger generation to consider the many creative roles that make up the fashion industry and follow in their footsteps.”

NEW WAVE: Creatives will be celebrated at the Fashion Awards 2018 on 10 December at the Royal Albert Hall, as well as during a number of satellite events leading up to the event in London, Shanghai and New York.