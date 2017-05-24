The Global Powers of Luxury

The desire for luxury brands shows no sign of slowing down and is worth an annual 212 billion dollars, according to Deloitte's fourth Global Powers of Luxury Goods report.

At the top of the pyramid are French luxury brands, who generate the most sales, while Italian companies are the most numerous, says the report.

Deloitte examined and listed the 100 largest luxury goods companies globally, based on the consolidated sales of luxury goods in 2015 (defined as financial years ending within the 12 months to 30 June 2016). It also discusses the key trends shaping the luxury market and provides a global economic outlook.

LVMH is the world's leading luxury company

The latest study repeated the top three names a year ago with LVMH the world’s leading luxury company. The French conglomerate, whose portfolio includes Louis Vuitton, Fendi and Céline, recorded 22.4 billion dollars in sales for the year in review, accounting for more than 10 percent of the total sales of all the top 100 companies. Second was Swiss group Richmont at 12.2bn dollars and Estée Lauder with 11.3bn dollars.

French group Kering rose from 6th to 5th place, buoyed by sales of 8.7bn dollars as Gucci’s growth boosted its standing. The Chinese watch and jewellery giant Chow Tai Fook dropped two positions to 9th.

Italy is the leader in terms of the number of companies overall, with 26 firms qualifying. However, their total turnover is only 1.3bn dollars, or 16 percent of sales of all 100 companies. Leading is Luxottica with 9.8bn dollars in sales, the only Italian company in the top 10 in 4th place, followed by Prada (17th) and Giorgio Armani (21st).

Italy has some of the fastest growing luxury companies

However, out of the Italian firms listed, six of them were in the “Fastest 20” ranking of companies showing the strongest growths, lead by eyewear brand Marcolin and luxury house Valentino.

Newcomers to this year’s ranking included Swedish brand Acne Studios, UK labels Barbour, Ted Baker and Charles Tyrwhitt, German brands Marc O’Polo and Marc Cain, and French label SMCP, which operates Sandro, Maje, and Claudie Pierlot brands.

Consumers in emerging markets continue to drive luxury market growth. In China, Russia and the United Arab Emirates, markets that were categorised as emerging luxury markets, the percentage of consumers claiming to have increased their spending stood at 70 per cent, compared to 53 per cent in the more mature markets (EU, US and Japan).

Luxury is driven by experience

Luxury is seen as an experience, but quality remains a “must have,” according to the report. Most consumers polled said they prefer to buy in-store, but the share of online shoppers is growing, especially among Millennials.

Almost half of luxury purchases are made by consumers who are travelling, either in a foreign market (31 per cent) or while at the airport (16 per cent).

In the UK, luxury prices rose by as much as 10-15 percent to adjust to sterling devaluation – and UK luxury companies continue to assess how to adjust their business models in other areas (notably in sourcing, supply chain and talent) in the face of the fall-out from Brexit.

Credits: The Global Powers of Luxury Report, www.deloitte.com, Photo: Louis Vuitton website, Jacques-Henri Lartigue © Ministère de la Culture - France / AAJH