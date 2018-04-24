The Kooples launches collaborative collection with Playboy

French contemporary brand, The Kooples, has launched a collaboration with iconic American men’s magazine, Playboy. The unisex limited-edition collection, named Playboy x The Kooples, will launch in stores this spring.

The capsule collection features 10 items: sweatshirts, hoodies, and t-shirts with recognizable visuals and logos associated with Playboy, including their signature bunny ears and vintage cover designs printed by the magazine.

Retail prices for the collection will range from 110 to 230 US dollars (79 to 165 GBP). The collection is currently available for sale in selected brick and mortar locations, as well as online at The Kooples webshop.

Founded in 2008 by the Elicha Brothers, The Kooples has grown to count more than 400 stores across 36 countries. The retailer's collaboration with Playboy follows on from its’ collaboration with animal rights organisation, PETA earlier this year.

Playboy is no stranger to collaboration having worked together with labels Joyrich and Burton last year, and more recently with Italian brand, Moschino, for their 2018 resort collection.

Photo courtesy of: The Kooples webshop