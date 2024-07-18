The LYCRA® Brand, Jeanologia and Global Denim are set to present at Kingpins Show NYC their latest project: ONENESS, Americas for the Americas.

In a collaborative effort major denim supply chain players. International fiber maker The LYCRA Company, Mexico´s fabric leading Mill Global Denim® and innovating Spanish finishing technology company Jeanologia®, have joined forces in a partnership to enhance the benefits of nearshoring in the Americas, and open brands and suppliers the possibilities of expanding their supply chains realizing the many benefits they can find while doing so in this hemisphere.

Defined by the very essence of its name, "Oneness" is not just a collaboration; it is a philosophy embodied in denim. It is the synthesis of diverse perspectives and a celebration of the unique strengths that each partner contributes. Recognizing that, when working together, the result is greater than the sum of its parts.

In the current industry climate, it is crucial to acknowledge that we are not alone; partnerships and collaborations are the drivers of the change we need. SDG number 17,"Partnerships for the Goals," reinforces this statement by strengthening the means of implementation and revitalization of global partnerships for sustainable development.

Credits: ONENESS

In the Oneness denim collection, stitches, fades, and washes come together to craft a narrative that extends beyond fashion, embracing the profound connection that produce as one supply chain united by the means of exploring the possibilities we can create together in the Americas for the Americas.

This collection opens the door for companies and brands, whether local or global, that want to explore the territory and take advantage of the possibilities of nearshoring.

The collection comprises 11 garments created with various fits and fabrics, showcasing Global Denim's quality groups such as hyper-stretch, comfort stretch, and body-hugging technologies. It features fabrics like The Supreme, The Paramount, The Ivy, Sky, and The Regal Light.

The collection incorporates technologies from The LYCRA Company, including LYCRA® dualFX® and LYCRA® lastingFIT® fabrics, as well as sustainable fibers made from recycled materials. THERMOLITE® EcoMade brand for lightweight warmth, and COOLMAX® EcoMade brand for dry, cool comfort.

Credits: ONENESS

All garments were finished at Jeanologia's newest Miami Innovation Hub. Inspired by iconic vintage denim finishes, the collection has been produced entirely in an environmentally friendly manner, achieving low EIM scores. Utilizing laser and G2 Indra Ozone technology, the collection features 'stone wash' looks created without stones or chemicals through Jeanologia's ATMOS process.

*LYCRA®, LYCRA® dualFX®, LYCRA® LYCRA® lastingFIT, COOLMAX® and THERMOLITE® are trademarks of The LYCRA Company.