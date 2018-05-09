The Met Gala: this year and past editions

Celebrities and major designers flock to the red carpet each year on the first Monday in May to attend the Met Gala fundraiser for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in New York City and to mark the opening of the museum's latest fashion exhibition. This year’s gala, co-chaired by Amal Clooney, Rihanna and Donatella Versace, celebrated the “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination," exhibition, which also inspired the dress code of attendees' wardrobe.

Read more on the 2018, and previous Met Galas in FashionUnited has covered in stories and comprised here.

Met Gala 2018 red carpet - catholicism and fashion collides

Celebrity Dressing: Behind the scenes of a Met Ball gown

Rihanna, Amal and Donatella named Met Gala 2018 hosts

The Met's next exhibit to focus on fashion and Catholic imagination

Rei Kawakubo gives us the art of in between

Met Gala confirms Commes des Garçons's Rei Kawakubo as theme for next year

Fashion embraces technology at the Met Gala

The First Monday in May: The machine behind The Met Gala

Images: AFP