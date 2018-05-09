Fashionunited
 
The Met Gala: this year and past editions
The Met Gala: this year and past editions

Celebrities and major designers flock to the red carpet each year on the first Monday in May to attend the Met Gala fundraiser for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in New York City and to mark the opening of the museum's latest fashion exhibition. This year’s gala, co-chaired by Amal Clooney, Rihanna and Donatella Versace, celebrated the “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination," exhibition, which also inspired the dress code of attendees' wardrobe.

Read more on the 2018, and previous Met Galas in FashionUnited has covered in stories and comprised here.

