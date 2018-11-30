The new Spring/Summer 2019 collection at a glance

Royal Robbins, the cult brand from California are increasing its focus on pure travel clothing and adventure wear for Spring / Summer of 2019. Since the acquisition in April 2018 by Fenix Outdoor Group, Royal Robbins is now a proud brand member of one of the biggest and strongest outdoor groups in the world. With the new support and future growth possibilities within Frilufts Retailers and Fenix Sales companies across Europe, Royal Robbins is on the path of becoming a highly travel associated brand globally, unique for its combination of style and function.

Ready yesterday, Ready today

BRAND CAMPAIGN 2019 – Prepare for your next adventure travel

The authentic story of Royal and Liz adventuring together.

Pack lighter and pack smarter with stylish, functional, versatile apparel. Our modern classics enable people to get up in the morning and “dress once.” Our clothing performs thriving because it moves, dries, packs and wears extremely well. We embrace a refined aesthetic with a sophisticated, natureinspired palette that is understated, classic and smart. It works on the trail, at the office, on a plane, at dinner.

With Royal Robbins clothing in your suitcase you will be prepared for adventure in style.

SPRING / SUMMER 2019 HIGHLIGHTS

Royal Robbins introduces Bug Barrier™ Expedition Dry L/S in colorful prints. Say goodbye to dull safari outfits with our new bold insect repellent collection for protection to count on.

A sustainable love story with our new Jammer Knit Knickers made out of recycled plastic bottles. High performance 4-way stretch fabric to offer mobility and versatility from nature hikes to city tours. Leave the soil, stains and spills behind with our Spotless Traveler Dress. Eco Friendly stain release technology keeps you clean and confident throughout your journey.

Meet our new Springdale collection. A sustainable Hemp and Earthfriendly Tencelblend results in a fabric that resembles linen but is softer, more supple and perfectly marries style with sustainability.

SS19 Key Stories

Bug Barrier™ Expedition Dry L/S

FEATURES

Tick-borne illnesses are one of the fastest growing bacterial infections. Insect Shield® technology is an EPA-approved, odorless insect protection piece built right into the fabric, providing protection for the entire family against insects, including those that can carry Lyme Disease, Zika, West Nile Virus, Malaria, and other insect-borne diseases.

We've combined Insect Shield® with our best-selling Expedition fabric to repel insects, protect against harmful UV rays, and provide a lightweight, quick-dry, easy to wear adventure staple.

Jammer Knit Knickers

A sustainable love story with our new Jammer Knit Series made out of recycled plastic bottles. High performance 4-way stretch fabric to offer mobility and versatility from nature hikes to city tours.

FEATURES

The flexibility of a legging with the durability and pockets of a hiking bottom. Made from RePETpolyester -recycled PET bottles that reduce the use of petrochemical raw materials. A sleek fit that’s slimming without the compression.

Multiple pockets: back drop-in pockets with rivet reinforcements, thigh zipper pocket, thigh drop-in pocket . High waistband with adjustable internal drawstring . Ergonomically-shaped leg opening for increased range of motion.

Spotless Traveler Dress

Leave the soil, stains and spills behind with our Spotless Traveler Dress. Eco Friendly stain release technology keeps you clean and confident throughout your journey.

FEATURES

Nothing ruins a well-packed bag more than a stain. The Spotless Traveler Dress feature eco-friendly Stain Release technology to ensure that that glass of red wine in your lap washes out completely.

Traditional stain repellants feel sticky or rough against your skin, but Royal Robbins Stain Release, powered by HeiQ®, instead helps water wrap around any stains and whip them out during a washing.

This allows this lightweight dress to feel soft and smooth. The flirty waist-tie allows for an improved fit just for you. The classic styles lines will keep you looking good no matter the adventure.

Springdale Collection

Meet our new Springdale collection. A sustainable Hemp and Earthfriendly Tencelblend results in a fabric that resembles linen but is softer, more supple and perfectly marries style with sustainability.

FEATURES

We all know about hemp's environmental upside: it can be grown without pesticides or herbicides and it is biodegradable and hypoallergenic. Blending hemp’s natural durability and tendency with Tencelcreates an ideal material for breathable summer pants and shorts.

With centerfront buttons closure, multiple pockets both front and back and a back waist tailored utility loop, the Springdale are here to stay. Style, breathability and comfort, all in one garment.

Our Heritage