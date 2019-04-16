The North Face will close 113 stores for Earth Day

The North Face has launched a campaign to make Earth Day an officially recognized holiday, which will culminate in 113 of its North American stores and its global headquarters closing on April 22. With the closures, the company encourages its employees and shoppers to "disconnect and explore," as stated in a press release.

The earlier parts of The North Face's "Explore Mode" campaign for Earth Day entail a series of partners with musicians, artists and culinary influencers to create experiences "that encourage people to disconnect digitally and engage with their surroundings."

For example, on Thursday, April 18, model-artist-activist Gabrielle Richardson will curate an art exhibition themed around exploration at Skylight Soho in NYC. This particular project will invite guests to participate in the interactive, explorative work.

"We believe that when people take time to appreciate the Earth, they feel more connected to it and are more likely to protect it," Tim Bantle, Global General Manager of Lifestyle at The North Face, said in the release. "Explore Mode urges us to unplug from our digital lives to connect in real life to the world, each other, and ourselves in the effort to move the world forward."