The North Face X Sacai

Outerwear brand The North Face joined forces with Japanese brand Sacai back in January, working together on a capsule collection with the aim of attracting new audiences.

The 17 piece capsule collection was previewed at Sacai’s Autumn/Winter 2017 menswear show in Paris. Featuring oversized parkas and coats which build on The North Face’s signature Mountain and Nuptse jackets as well as fur-trimmed caps.

The capsule collection will launch from September 2 at Dover Street Market, cementing The North Face’s streetwear appeal, as well as at selected Sacai and North Face stores worldwide.

The collaboration with Sacai benefits The North Face, who have been attempting to grow in the Asian market. “Partnerships certainly help attract new audiences to our brand, and we are developing this line because we believe that “outdoor” as a category is bigger than “the mountains”, vice president and managing director of The North Face Asia Pacific Eric Tosello told Business of Fashion.

The North Face also built on their Asian presence with the launch of their ‘Urban Exploration’ line recently, marketed as a “downtown expression” of the brand. The design team is based in Japan and targets the Asian fashion industry by exclusively using Asian models in their lookbooks.

Sacai, known for interesting hybrid designs, too benefits from the collaboration, not only from The North Face’s brand name, but their expertise in outerwear. “I’ve always been inspired by the idea of performance brands,” Sacai founder and designer Chitose Abe told Business of Fashion.

The North Face brand is known for creating products that focus on function and utility. Their simplistic designs have allowed brands such as Supreme to add their signature aesthetic, and in doing so The North Face has grown into a desirable, outerwear brand.