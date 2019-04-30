The theme of Pitti Immagine Bimbo 89

Something special takes place every six months at the Pitti Immagine fairs. When the research carried out by the companies and the Pitti team into new projects, events and names meets the research of the buyers, journalists, influencers and visitors from all over the world. The resulting spark is capable of producing an alchemy that is always different, a surge of energy and emotion it is difficult to stem. Along with the “X Factor” that decrees the success of every rendezvous, something that makes people come – and continue to come – to Florence to see, learn and understand. This is The Pitti Special Click the theme of Pitti Bimbo 89which sums up the energy that circulates around the Fortezza and suddenly finds a direction: so the Main Forecourt of the Fortezza da Basso will once again be transformed through a set design curated by life-styler Sergio Colantuoni.