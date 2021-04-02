The RealReal partners with luxury brands to give clothes a second life

The RealReal, an online marketplace selling luxury goods, has launched its first collection from its new recycling program, ReCollection.

In partnership with Balenciaga, Dries Van Noten, Jacquemus, Simone Rocha, Stella McCartney, Ulla Johnson, and Zero + Maria Cornejo, the collection transforms damaged clothes into new, one-of-a-kind luxury pieces.

The ReCollection features more than 50 unique pieces, from both women’s and men’s ready-to-wear apparel and accessories.

Each piece was created using curated items donated by The RealReal´s eight brand partners. In partnership with LA-based circular fashion initiative Atelier & Repairs, each piece was crafted to incorporate unfinished quilts, giving them a new life.

In accordance with ReCollection’s high sustainability standards, each piece was created with no virgin fabrications, a zero-waste process, and a fair wage.

In addition, a portion of the proceeds from the sale of each piece will be donated to One Tree Planted, a nonprofit organization helping to replant trees around the world.

“As a designer, I think it’s the biggest compliment for your designs to have an afterlife – to me, that is luxury. And I take it into consideration from the beginning of the process. The timelessness of the design, how it’s made, what materials are used to produce it,” stated fashion designer Stella McCartney in a press release.

Julie Wainwright, founder and CEO of The RealReal, added: “For the past decade, The RealReal has championed the circular economy, extending the life of luxury goods through resale, repairs, and now our ReCollection upcycling program.”

“To have such a dynamic group of luxury brands join us for our first collection sends an incredibly powerful message about the importance of circularity and the opportunity we all have to support a more sustainable future for fashion. Our hope is that ReCollection will inspire people to think about the afterlife of what they own and embrace more conscious consumption.”