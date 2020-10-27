The RealReal partners with New York on "Mask Up" initiative

The RealReal has announced a new collaborative effort with the State of New York to benefit COVID-19 relief workers and build awareness of the importance of wearing face coverings.

The luxury consignment retailer has launched the "Mask Up" campaign, along with dozens of New York-based fashion designers. Fashion label Public School has designed a limited-edition "New York Tough" mask for the campaign, and new masks will be released weekly for the next five weeks.

The initiative will raise funds for communities impacted by the virus, and donate the profits from mask sales to three charities: Feeding America, Nurse Heroes and the New York COVID Relief Fund.

“As we continue the fight against COVID-19, one fact is clear – masks help stop the spread and save lives," Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a statement. "But, it’s also clear that COVID fatigue is setting in and that presents its own challenge. We need to find creative ways to encourage people to wear masks."

New York State turns to the fashion community to promote awareness

In April, Governor Cuomo issued an executive order requiring all individuals to wear facial coverings when out in public across New York State to slow the spread of COVID-19. The state's new partnership with The RealReal and several New York-based fashion designers represents works to encourage citizens to continue wearing facial coverings as the pandemic goes on.

Cuomo continued, "The Mask Up campaign leverages the creativity of the New York fashion community to help solve this public health challenge, while simultaneously raising funds for communities impacted by COVID-19. Take a look at the NY Tough masks and mask up. Together, we will beat this virus.”

The RealReal and New York State will launch themed mask drops every Monday for the next five weeks, designed by New York brands. Each theme will be inspired by one of the state's core values, which are tough, smart, united, disciplined and loving.

Brands participating in Mask Up include 3.1 Phillip Lim, 4SDESIGNS, Alejandra Alonso Rojas, Alice + Olivia, Altuzarra, Chromat, Collina Strada, Jonathan Cohen, KES, Mara Hoffman, Mi Jong Lee, Michael Kors, Nili Lotan, Noah, Prabal Gurung, Rag & Bone, Romeo Hunte, Ryan Roche, Sandy Liang, Studio 189, Tanya Taylor, Thom Browne, Victor Glemaud and Zero + Maria Cornejo.

Images: Courtesy of The RealReal