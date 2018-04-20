The RealReal teams up with Stella McCartney for Earth Day

The RealReal, the authenticated luxury consignment company is teaming up with Stella McCartney as part of Earth Day to launch a campaign to bring greater awareness to the circular economy for luxury fashion and essentially calling on luxury brands to embrace reselling.

In an advert, titled ‘the Future of Fashion is Circular,’ The RealReal and Stella McCartney are promoting the mindset ‘make well, buy well, resell’ to fashion designers to encourage them to produce high quality items, while also asking shoppers to be conscious in purchasing items that retain value, as well reminding them to resell to new buyers to extend the life of luxury items, and keep them out of landfills.

The campaign is being rolled out across radio, TV, and both companies' social platforms to start getting people to think differently about fashion and to bring awareness to the circular economy by encouraging consumers to buy well-made items that can be re-circulated.

"Our Earth Day campaign with Stella McCartney is all about expanding people's perception of sustainability to include resell. We want people to think about buying well so their items can be circulated numerous times in the economy," said The RealReal chief executive and founder Julie Wainwright. "We're proud to stand with a brand that has such integrity like Stella McCartney and to promote the circular economy and its impact on sustainability.”

Stella McCartney joins with The RealReal to encourage brands and consumers to embrace the circular economy of luxury fashion

According to the US Environmental Protection Agency, 85 percent of textiles end up in US landfills and the average US citizen throws away 70 pounds of clothing, this campaign is hoping that it can reduce fashion waste if more people participate in the circular economy, as currently, consignment, reuse and recycling only accounts for 15 percent of apparel each year.

The initiative is an expansion of the existing partnership between the two companies, which offers someone consigning any Stella McCartney item on The RealReal, 100 dollars to shop at Stella McCartney, and now the luxury label is also incentivising shoppers across its stores to encourage them to consign their Stella McCartney items once they are done.

Stella McCartney added: "We have been working for years to ensure that our supply chains represent some of the most traceable and sustainable in fashion while also continuing to ensure that our products, which are made to last, have long lives and never end up as waste.

“This campaign is about raising the awareness on a circular approach to fashion. We alongside The ReaReal are making the commitment now and we can only hope that others will follow.”

In addition, The RealReal is hosting a charity sale, benefitting Thames21 the UK’s river and waterway charity, with select, sustainable items from Stella McCartney archives, including organic denim, sustainable wool, organic cotton, and eco nylon.

The RealReal is a leader in authenticated luxury consignment and it has more than 60 in-house gemologists, horologists and brand authenticators who inspect thousands of items available online each day to ensure everything they sell is 100 percent real.

Image: courtesy of The RealReal