The Resort/Cruise 2018 collections shows you can't miss

Rio de Janeiro, Seoul or Cuba – designers of major luxury fashion houses always find new, spectacular or exotic settings for the presentations of their resort or cruise collections. Usually taking place in May, these collections act as an interim season between the fall and spring collections, and are aimed at the jet-setters taking a break to bask in the sun.

On FashionUnited's interactive map, you can see where Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Prada and Dior are set to host their cruise/resort collection 2018 presentations (slide 2-4). Interested where they showed in the past? You find the locations later on (slide 5-18).

Click on the 'start' button for a tour around the globe! Navigate through the slides via the arrow buttons, or click on the tagged places to be on the world map to learn more.

Cruise or resort collections are separate collections which are presented between the main seasons. Major fashion houses, such as Gucci, Dior, Chanel and Louis Vuitton are set to showcase their cruise/resort collections in May at various locations around the world. The collections will then be available in stores in November when high-end customers are getting ready for their vacation in the sun.

Photo: Louis Vuitton Facebook