United Colors Of Benetton enlists Milan rapper Ghali as brand ambassador

Italian fashion brand The United Colors Of Benetton has chosen Milanese rapper Ghali as its newest brand ambassador for 2021.

The rapper will also create a capsule collection for the brand set to drop later this year.

The brand stated it is the first time it’s partnering with an artist who embodies its founding values of multiculturalism and integration.

Born in Italy to Tunisian parents and raised in Milan’s suburbs, Ghali’s songs mix oriental and electronic sounds. Simultaneously, the lyrics speak explicitly of dialogue and integration, with verses in Italian, French, and Arabic.

“We admire his style, his ideas, his attitude,” commented Massimo Renon, CEO of Benetton Group, in a release. “We are thrilled to partner with a great artist, especially one who shares our values.”

Ghali added similar sentiments: “Every opportunity to experiment and expand my art delights me. I am very proud and happy to create a capsule collection for a brand like United Colors of Benetton. It’s a great challenge, and I can’t wait to get to work.”