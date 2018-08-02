The Weeknd and A Bathing Ape team for capsule by Official Issue

The Weeknd and A Bathing Ape (BAPE) have announced August 4 as the launch date of their new capsule collection presented by Official Issue XO.

The multi-product line was first announced during the singer’s performance at the Coachella music festival and later teased on the Starboy hitmaker’s social media accounts. The pieces, which have been in the works for one year, are showcased in a star-studded lookbook that features the Canadian musician, Nav, 88 Camino.

Included in the eight custom developed items are t-shirts, hoodies, sweatpants, swat shorts and a work jacket. Also among the offerings is the full zip shark hoodie.

"BAPE has always been one of my favorite brands growing up,” The Weeknd said in a press release. “The quality of their product and longevity of their company have made them iconic and it's something we aspire to be. It's been more than a year since we started developing this collection so I'm excited to get it out to the world."

The 28-year-old, born Abel Tesfaye, has launched several lines in recent months - including two official merch collections . Last month, he joined forces with Marvel for a limited edition line to coincide with the upcoming debut of his comic book series. He also holds the role of global ambassador and creative collaborator for Puma.

The new collection will be sold exclusively at A Bathing Ape stores and online at shop.theweeknd.com and us.bape.com.

Photo credit: Courtesy of the brand.