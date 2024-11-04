The YKK London Showroom launches their November Deadstock Week: A Celebration of Sustainability and Creativity in Fashion

London's fashion community will gather this November for an innovative celebration of sustainable design as the YKK London Showroom presents its anticipated Deadstock Week. Starting from Monday, 4th November 2024 and continuing until Thursday, 7th November 2024, this year’s event promises a host of exciting workshops, free YKK deadstock, industry- led talks, and a special window display launch. All of this will be focused on YKK’s commitment to supporting student designers and the vibrant fashion community in the heart of Shoreditch.

Internationally acclaimed designer Kei Kagami headlines the workshop series, leading sessions on dome bag creation and sustainable garment repair. YKK's own sustainability expert Katie Doherty will guide participants through practical sessions on fastening techniques and accessories design.

Credits: YKK

Workshop Schedule:

Monday, November 4 th , 2024, 2:00 PM: Dome Bag Workshop with Kei Kagami

Tuesday, November 5 th , 2024, 12:00 PM: Fastening Techniques with Katie Doherty

Wednesday, November 6 th , 2024, 11:00 AM: Accessories Workshop with Katie Doherty

Wednesday, November 6 th , 2024, 12:00 PM: Leather Coin Purse Workshop

Thursday, November 7 th , 2024, 12:00 PM: Sustainability Workshop with Katie Doherty

Thursday, November 7 th , 2024, 2:00 PM: Mending Masterclass with Kei Kagami

Workshop spaces are limited, with each session offering hands-on experience in design techniques. Participants will have access to exclusive YKK deadstock materials and expert guidance throughout the week. Book here.

This celebration of student fashion will culminate in a special evening event on Wednesday, November 6 th hosted by the YKK London Showroom. The highlight of the evening will be the unveiling of a new window display by Stephanie Daley, winner of the 2024 YKK Accessory Award. Daley, a standout graduate from Nottingham Trent University, caught the industry's attention with her collection "Future Terrains" – a fusion of clothing and accessories that explores themes of survival and utility through a distinctive lens.

Her award-winning work, which features an impressive 246 interchangeable options across just two looks, reimagines traditional accessory design by incorporating deconstructed backpacks and military bags into transformative garments. This unique approach earned high praise from judge Kei Kagami, who noted how Daley's vision "suggests a new direction for accessory design." The evening will also showcase work by talented runner-up Lily Kira Baker, offering attendees a comprehensive look at emerging trends in sustainable accessories.

Join us for an exclusive evening of creativity and conversation, where Stephanie will share insights into her design process and her vision for the future of functional, modular fashion. Book your tickets now to secure your spot at this exclusive launch event.

Credits: YKK

About YKK

