These Paris Fashion Week trends are the most important to retailers

As Fashion Month comes to a close with Paris Fashion Week having just ended, retail and technology analyst Edited has compiled the Spring Summer 2019 trends most prevalent to retailers in the coming season. Edited shared in an earlier trend report this season that when it comes to trends, there is no need to “reinvent the wheel” each season; the consumers who drive sales and don’t intend to wholly revamp their wardrobes every six months. Edited reported that the “magical fashion balance” is to offer a level of freshness while remaining within a comfort zone that is in line with continued consumer interests.

The Paris Fashion Week trends estimated to be of the biggest concern to retailers for the SS19 season are just that: similar to what we’ve been seeing in recent collections, yet new enough to convince consumers to replace existing wardrobe staples and shop.