These were the main trends at Milan Fashion Week

Now that we’ve said “ciao” to Milan Fashion Week and moved on to Paris, it’s time to look back at the main takeaways from the Italian catwalks. These are Milan’s main trends, according to a report by retail technology company Edited.

As in New York, burnt orange, dark red and royal blue appeared in several fashion shows. Yellow will also be a key color in Spring/Summer 2019, with both bright and pale shades represented in Milan. Edited made a chart with the most popular colors at Milan Fashion Week:

Fabric trends seen in London and New York also came back on Milan’s runway, with technical fabrics, leather and crochet emerging as popular materials. This choice of fabrics goes hand in hand with another trend: athleisure. Bike shorts, rain-proof jackets and hoodies were extremely prevalent at Milan Fashion Week.

Photo: Iceberg, Milan Fashion Week, SS19, CatwalkPictures

Photo: Fendi, Milan Fashion Week, SS19, CatwalkPictures

Photo: Roberto Cavalli, Milan Fashion Week, SS19, CatwalkPictures

Milan has also showed us that the 90’s “big logo” trend is not going away any time soon, as garments embellished with initials and namesakes were abundant at Dolce & Gabbana, Fendi and Emporio Armani. Snakeskin, bold blooms and polka dots have also emerged as strong trends when it comes to print. As for shapes, Milan’s fashion shows had an abundance of wrap skirts, asymmetric dresses and wide-leg trousers.

Photo: Marni Milan Fashion Week, SS19, CatwalkPictures

Accessories trends at Milan Fashion Week

”The headscarf cemented its status as a trend to watch for Spring 2019”, said Edited in its report about Milan Fashion Week. Knotted lightweight neck scarves have made appearances in Iceberg and Versace, for example. Milan catwalks also offered plenty of statement earrings and chokers, as seen at Marni, Emilio Pucci and Blumarine. Colored shades are also making a huge comeback.

Photo: MaxMara, Milan Fashion Week, SS19, CatwalkPictures

Photos: Milan Fashion Week, CatwalkPictures, courtesy of Edited