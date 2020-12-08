ThredUp and Christian Siriano team to unveil ‘Thrift Logo'

ThredUp has created a logo that will serve as the first universal symbol for used secondhand clothing. In partnership with designer Christian Siriano, the clothing resale platform has introduced what it calls the "Thrift Logo."

The Thrift Logo was created to allow secondhand garments to become recognizable objects that stand for sustainability, as a means of inspiring more people to commit to reducing waste in fashion through resale.

The logo's design is of a shape similar to a clothing hanger, with an arrow pointing in towards itself, representing the circular nature of clothing resale.

“Thrifting says a lot about your values. I designed the Thrift Logo with thredUP so those values can be shared," Siriano said in a press release. "I hope this logo inspires people to extend the life of their clothes and gives the sustainable fashion movement a louder voice to grow.”

ThredUp offers new 'Thrift Logo' to the entire resale industry

ThredUp created the Thrift Logo to become a recognizable logo, for the entire resale market rather than simply for its own brand.

“We invite consumers to put the logo on any of their thrifted clothes, and we invite other resellers to embrace this logo as their own," ThredUp's vice president of marketing, Erin Wallace, commented. "It doesn’t matter where you shop. It matters that you wear used clothing proudly to inspire others to toss less and thrift more. That’s how we’ll collectively create a more sustainable future for fashion.”

For the Thrift Logo's launch, ThredUp has made iron-on patches of the symbol for consumers and other resellers. Consumers can receive a free patch with any purchase from ThredUp's e-commerce site this week, or purchase a patch for 5 dollars. Other resellers may order patches from ThredUp to distribute to their own customers. These patches are made from 100 percent recycled materials.

Images: ThredUp