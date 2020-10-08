ThredUp rebrands itself with a new look

ThredUp has gotten a makeover. The popular secondhand retail site launched a new rebrand to better connect with a new generation of thrifters who are proud to wear used clothing. Creative agency Red Antler was selected to lead the rebranding effort.

The resale retailer describes its new identity as "a creative direction inspired by thrifter confidence, pride, and individuality," that celebrates the growing momentum of secondhand clothing.

ThredUp said that its brand strategy will focus on accelerating conscious consumption movement, emphasizing the belief that clothing has the power to create change. The brand now stands on a slogan of "Thrift Loudly," to encourage its followers to stand for sustainability, reject throwaway fashion culture and advocate for a better fashion future.

“The perception of thrift has changed," ThredUp's CEO and co-founder James Reinhart said in a press release. "Consumers are not only open to shopping secondhand, but they are wearing it proudly. ThredUp's brand evolution acknowledges this shift from stigma to status, and celebrates our community of thrifters who are thinking secondhand first.”

Image: ThredUp