TikTok launches fashion month on its video platform

TikTok announced it is launching #TikTokFashionMonth until 8 October, coinciding with the end of Paris Fashion Week, the final week of global fashion month.

The short-form mobile video platform will host a series of events, initiatives and hashtags dedicated to the world of fashion which sees high social interest during the catwalk season.

The platform will host weekly livestream events, including the fashion shows of luxury brands such as Saint Laurent, J.W. Anderson and Louis Vuitton.

“We have seen the fashion industry reinvent through TikTok, what luxury fashion represents for culture and society, bringing fashion into the homes of our community during quarantine,” said CeCe Vu, head of fashion content partnerships at parent company ByteDance.

In Q1 the company recorded about 40 billion yuan (5 billion euros) in revenue (+130 percent).

“The launch of our TikTok Fashion Month is just another way for our brand partners to leverage the platform’s authentic and community-driven approach to showcase their art, creativity and personality in a unique way.”

Image via TikTok.com